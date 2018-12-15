Khronos Seeking Feedback On KTX2 Specification For Storing Textures For OpenGL/Vulkan

The Khronos Group is looking for feedback on its KTX2 specification that is used for storing textures for OpenGL (including GLES) and Vulkan while being a simple format and an extension of the original KTX with improvements for Vulkan and other graphics APIs.
The KTX file format was originally designed for OpenGL/GLES texture storage but with KTX2 the main addition is expanding its scope to support Vulkan and theoretically other graphics APIs too. This file format has been picked up for use by Qt5 and various other applications for supporting the easy exchange of textures.
The Khronos Group is looking for feedback on the proposed KTX2 specification, which can be found via this documentation. Feedback on this KTX update can be routed to this GitHub issue tracker.
