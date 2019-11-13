Khronos Next Pursuing An Analytic Rendering API

The Khronos Group has been expanding into a lot of new areas in recent times from OpenXR to 3D Commerce to NNEF and now forming an exploratory group for creating an analytic rendering API.The Khronos Analytic Rendering API would be an industry standard API around data visualizations. This API would be a step above graphics APIs like Vulkan and be catered to data presentation purposes. The API has yet to be formalized as it's still in the early stages but would likely be akin to a vendor-neutral equivalent of NVIDIA VisRTX or Intel OSPray.

This proposed analytic renderer API would then interface with different graphics/render APIs from Vulkan and OpenGL to AMD Radeon Rays, NVIDIA Optix, and Intel Embree for hardware acceleration.More details on this exploratory initiative via Khronos.org