Khronos Next Pursuing An Analytic Rendering API
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 13 November 2019 at 10:34 AM EST. 1 Comment
STANDARDS --
The Khronos Group has been expanding into a lot of new areas in recent times from OpenXR to 3D Commerce to NNEF and now forming an exploratory group for creating an analytic rendering API.

The Khronos Analytic Rendering API would be an industry standard API around data visualizations. This API would be a step above graphics APIs like Vulkan and be catered to data presentation purposes. The API has yet to be formalized as it's still in the early stages but would likely be akin to a vendor-neutral equivalent of NVIDIA VisRTX or Intel OSPray.


This proposed analytic renderer API would then interface with different graphics/render APIs from Vulkan and OpenGL to AMD Radeon Rays, NVIDIA Optix, and Intel Embree for hardware acceleration.

More details on this exploratory initiative via Khronos.org.
1 Comment
Related News
Khronos Rolls Out OpenVX 1.3 While Updating OpenGL 4.6 + OpenGL ES 3.2
The Matrix Of Software Projects Mapping Khronos APIs From DXVK To Zink & CLVK
HIPCL Lets CUDA Run On OpenCL+SPIR-V
USB 4.0 "USB4" Specification Published
Vulkan Video Decoding Coming In H1'2020, Ray-Tracing Progressing
Khronos Releases OpenCL 2.2-11 While Still Waiting For OpenCL-Next
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Netflix Optimized FreeBSD's Network Stack More Than Doubled AMD EPYC Performance
AMD Details 3rd Gen Threadripper, Ryzen 9 3950X + Their New $49 USD CPU
Microsoft Will Release Their Edge Web Browser For Linux
The Linux Kernel Seeing Backport Progress Finally For The "$1.5 Million Dollar Bug"
Netflix Is An Example Of A Great Open-Source Corporate Patron To FreeBSD
Years Late: Linux 5.5 To Offer Mainline Support For SGI's Octane MIPS Workstations
FuryBSD Is A New Attempt At A Desktop Focused BSD
Benchmarks Of 10 Higher-End Intel/AMD CPUs On Ubuntu 19.10