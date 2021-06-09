Khronos Standards Group Launches Certification Program To Help You With Online Shopping

When it comes to new specifications/certifications from The Khronos Group for royalty-free open standards we are used to very low-level interfaces with exciting innovations like Vulkan and glTF but today they are doing something rather different and announcing a 3D Commerce Viewer Certification Program.When invited to a new Khronos virtual event around a new 3D certification program, expecting to hear about online shopping with 3D Commerce Viewers certainly wasn't what was expected. Long story short, they want to help ensure that 3D viewers used by Internet retailers, social media sites, and other retail websites are uniform in their presentation of 3D assets. The focus is on reliable 3D and AR-enabled shopping across devices.

Here is their problem statement with what they are trying to address by this new 3D Commerce Viewer Certification Program: "when artists and brands created digital products, they had no guarantee that they would appear consistently on different platforms. A 3D asset, such as a piece of furniture, is created independently from the 3D viewer used to build a consumer experience, and which viewer is used can have a major impact on what the consumer sees. Even with identical viewer settings, a chair might have looked very different in an ecommerce product listing versus a digital ad using a different viewer."The Khronos Group's 3D Commerce Working Group is backed by stakeholders from the likes of IKEA, Amazon, Wayfair, Google, Microsoft, Adobe, Samsung, Autodesk, Sony, Intel, NVIDIA, AMD, and others in wanting a consistent experience and performance across 3D viewers.Should you be interested in 3D Commerce and wanting to learn more about their certification program and more, visit Khronos.org