Khronos Continues Working On Better OpenCL + LLVM Integration
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 8 March 2019 at 11:20 AM EST. 1 Comment
One of the milestones we hope will be reached this year is having SPIR-V support in mainline LLVM, but while the Khronos working group engaging on better support around LLVM isn't there yet, the code continues improving out-of-tree.

For a while now there's been work on improving the integration of SPIR-V support within LLVM with this IR being used by OpenCL, Vulkan, and even OpenGL 4.6. This common intermediate representation continues making strides with SPIR-V to/from LLVM after the original version of SPIR was much more closely based on the LLVM IR.

There's also been other work around Khronos' APIs being supported within the LLVM ecosystem. One of the other significant milestones we are excited about is Intel open-sourcing and working to upstream their SYCL implementation for the LLVM community. Hopefully that SYCL support for single-source C++ programming will make it into LLVM upstream this year.

If you are curious about the Khronos / the OpenCL tooling sub-group is working on better interactions with LLVM, see this blog post outlining the ongoing work and they are welcoming new contributors and ideas for improvement.
