Keychron C-Series/K-Series Keyboards To Be Better Supported With Linux 5.19

For those using Keychron keyboards for being wireless, mechanical keyboards they will be better supported with the Linux 5.19 kernel.Keychron is a five year old manufacturer founded by "keyboard enthusiasts" and founded in France. The company is known in particular for their wireless, mechanical keyboards.While Keychron advertises "Keychron keyboards are 100% compatible with multiple operating systems. Perfectly suitable for macOS, Windows, iOS, as well as Android" and even mentions Linux support with a Tux logo on their website, their support will be even better come Linux 5.19 -- or rather, ensuring the F1-F12 keys always work.



Keychron K10

For the Keychron C-Series and K-Series keyboards there is a physical switch between "Windows" and "Mac" modes for the keyboard. But when using the Fn keys within the "Windows" mode, no scancode is generated and thus the F1-F12 keys can't be used in its default configuration. With Linux 5.19 this situation will be resolved.



Keychron K2