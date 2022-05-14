Keychron C-Series/K-Series Keyboards To Be Better Supported With Linux 5.19

For those using Keychron keyboards for being wireless, mechanical keyboards they will be better supported with the Linux 5.19 kernel.
Keychron is a five year old manufacturer founded by "keyboard enthusiasts" and founded in France. The company is known in particular for their wireless, mechanical keyboards.
While Keychron advertises "Keychron keyboards are 100% compatible with multiple operating systems. Perfectly suitable for macOS, Windows, iOS, as well as Android" and even mentions Linux support with a Tux logo on their website, their support will be even better come Linux 5.19 -- or rather, ensuring the F1-F12 keys always work.
For the Keychron C-Series and K-Series keyboards there is a physical switch between "Windows" and "Mac" modes for the keyboard. But when using the Fn keys within the "Windows" mode, no scancode is generated and thus the F1-F12 keys can't be used in its default configuration. With Linux 5.19 this situation will be resolved.
For the HID subsystem in Linux 5.19 a change is pending in the "-next" branch to change the default Fn mode value so the function keys work as intended. This makes Linux happily deal with the F1-F12 keys both in the keyboard's Windows/Mac modes. Aside from the messed up function keys in the "Windows" mode, these Keychron C-Series/K-Series keyboards should be working fully under Linux already.
The queued change is to the HID-Apple Linux driver due to these keyboards copying the vendor and product IDs of Apple keyboards and largely mimicking their behavior.
Those unfamiliar with this company's keyboards can check out Keychron.com.
