Keychron C-Series/K-Series Keyboards To Be Better Supported With Linux 5.19

For those using Keychron keyboards for being wireless, mechanical keyboards they will be better supported with the Linux 5.19 kernel.Keychron is a five year old manufacturer founded by "keyboard enthusiasts" and founded in France. The company is known in particular for their wireless, mechanical keyboards.While Keychron advertises "Keychron keyboards are 100% compatible with multiple operating systems. Perfectly suitable for macOS, Windows, iOS, as well as Android" and even mentions Linux support with a Tux logo on their website, their support will be even better come Linux 5.19 -- or rather, ensuring the F1-F12 keys always work.



Keychron K10

For the Keychron C-Series and K-Series keyboards there is a physical switch between "Windows" and "Mac" modes for the keyboard. But when using the Fn keys within the "Windows" mode, no scancode is generated and thus the F1-F12 keys can't be used in its default configuration. With Linux 5.19 this situation will be resolved.



Keychron K2

For the HID subsystem in Linux 5.19 a change is pending in the "-next" branch to change the default Fn mode value so the function keys work as intended. This makes Linux happily deal with the F1-F12 keys both in the keyboard's Windows/Mac modes. Aside from the messed up function keys in the "Windows" mode, these Keychron C-Series/K-Series keyboards should be working fully under Linux already.The queued change is to the HID-Apple Linux driver due to these keyboards copying the vendor and product IDs of Apple keyboards and largely mimicking their behavior.Those unfamiliar with this company's keyboards can check out Keychron.com