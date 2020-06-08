Consulting firm KDAB has released Keusa 3D 1.2 as the newest version of their 3D integration workflow open-source software.
This dual licensed design-to-code workflow software for 3D realtime applications is built atop Qt 3D and with the v1.2 release comes more glTF 2.0 integration work and other enhancements.
Keusa 3D 1.2 supports the Iro Material library, improved Blender 3D modeling integration, better animation support, API improvements, profiling capabilities with Qt 5.15+, and other additions.
More details on Keusa 3D 1.2 via KDAB.com.
