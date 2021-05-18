Two years after KernelShark 1.0 for visualizing the Linux kernel's "trace-cmd" tracing, KernelShark 2.0 has now been realized.
KernelShark continues to be tooled around visualizing the output from the trace-cmd command that interacts with the Linux kernel's FTrace tracer. KernelShark 2.0 introduces the concept of data streams for loading and merging multiple trace files, a new design for its plug-in interface has been merged, and there are also modifications to its C API.
With the data streams / multiple trace file handling, each stream under KernelShark can support different plug-ins / filters. Building on the KernelShark 2.0 API is now a "KVMCombo" plug-in to visualize the execution flow between the host and guest virtual machines, "LatencyPlot" to visualize the latency between two events, and "EventFieldPlot" to visualize the recorded value of a given data field from a given trace event.
More details on KernelShark 2.0 via the release announcement and project site at KernelShark.org.
3 Comments