KernelShark Has More Plans For Improving This GUI Around Linux's Ftrace
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 26 August 2019 at 07:01 AM EDT. Add A Comment
One month ago was the release of KernelShark 1.0 as the GUI for visualizing Ftrace Linux kernel traces. While v1.0 was a big step forward and switched from GTK to Qt, KernelShark 2.0 is already in planning with more features.

KernelShark lead developer Steven Rostedt of VMware shared some plans for KernelShark 2.0 at last week's Open-Source Summit in San Diego. For KernelShark 2.0 the plan is to support flame graph visualizations, tracing virtual machines with hosts, recording improvements, spinning off some functionality into a library (libkshark), and also supporting plug-ins that could further customize the tracing views.

Those curious about existing functionality for KernelShark or more of the work that's forthcoming can be found via Rostedt's slide deck from the OSS NA 2019 presentation.
