KernelShark 1.0 Soon Being Released For Visualizing "Trace-cmd" Linux Kernel Tracing
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 25 April 2019 at 06:54 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
After being in development pretty much this entire decade, KernelShark 1.0 will soon be released as the visualizer around the trace-cmd that wraps Ftrace for internal Linux kernel tracing.

KernelShark produces various visuals and makes it easier to analyze the trace data generated from the tracing tools to make it easier to understand the behavior going on within the kernel. It's good to see this GUI utility still advancing as it's been quite a while since last hearing anything about KernelShark.

Lead developer Steven Rostedt has shared that KernelShark 1.0 will soon be released. For those that are more designers than developers, see that message as well as he is currently looking for feedback on which of several proposed logos should end up representing KernelShark.

Those wanting to try out the current state of KernelShark today can do so via the trace-cmd.git with the near-final 1.0 code.

If this is your first time hearing about KernelShark and want to learn more about this trace-cmd visualizer, visit KernelShark.org.
