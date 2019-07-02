KernelShark 1.0 has been released as the tool for visualizing Trace-cmd Linux kernel traces.
KernelShark is all about visualizations for Trace-cmd which wraps Ftrace for internal Linux kernel tracing to analyze what's going on within the kernel.
For powering all these visualizations, KernelShark was originally written using the GTK tool-kit but now has moved over to Qt5. Current maintainer Steven Rostedt notes that the new Qt'ified KernelShark is more extensible, faster, and also easier to use.
Those wanting to learn more about KernelShark 1.0 and its tracing visualizations can do so at KernelShark.org.
6 Comments