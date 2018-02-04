Kepler Clock Gating Queued In Nouveau DRM, Lowering Power Use
Written by Michael Larabel in Nouveau on 4 February 2018 at 11:53 AM EST. Add A Comment
NOUVEAU --
Red Hat's Lyude Paul has been spending the past number of weeks working out clock-gating support for NVIDIA Kepler GPUs with the open-source Nouveau DRM kernel driver.

Clock-gating can drop the GPU power consumption by several Watts but isn't being enabled by default until more testing has been done. The support can be enabled via the nouveau.config=NvPmEnableGating= kernel module parameter. There's also Fermi support in progress but Kepler1/Kepler2 (GTX 600/700 series) is where the support is currently best positioned.

After going through several patch rounds, this work is now queued in Nouveau's DRM kernel tree. Ben Skeggs, also of Red Hat, pulled in the BLCG/SLCG clock-gating code to the DRM staging area. This work is too late for Linux 4.16 to be vetted and land during the merge window, so it's pushed off until Linux 4.17.

With this week's big DRM update for Linux 4.16 it sadly went without any Nouveau changes, but at least for Linux 4.17 there will hopefully be more Nouveau DRM driver improvements to note.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Nouveau News
Nouveau Hopes For Basic Vulkan Driver This Year, NVIDIA To Release Some New Docs Soon
Updated Clock-Gating Comes For NVIDIA Kepler GPUs On Nouveau
Red Hat Developer Manages Full Clock-Gating For Kepler With Nouveau
NVIDIA Contributes Some New Tegra/Nouveau Patches
Nouveau NVC0 Gallium3D Lands OpenGL Bindless Texture Support
Red Hat's Latest Nouveau Developer Posts Updated NIR Code
Popular News
LibreOffice 6.0 Released With A Ton Of Open-Source Office Suite Improvements
KWin Developer's Response To The GNOME CSD Initiative
Red Hat Is Acquiring CoreOS
Flex & Bison Are Now Needed To Build The Linux Kernel; Linux 4.16 Can Also Be Snap'ed
Linux 4.16 Can Be A Lot Faster For Small I/O Activity
Linux 4.16 Is Off To A Busy Start With Big New Features