Longtime X11/Linux Developer Joins SiFive To Work On RISC-V Processors
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 1 July 2019 at 08:43 PM EDT. 4 Comments
Keith Packard has joined RISC-V company SiFive. Yes, the same Keith Packard that is the longest still active (though somewhat more dormant these days) X Window System developer who for many years had led much of the X11/X.Org efforts and worked for nearly a decade at Intel on their open-source Linux graphics driver stack before working for HP Labs and also a side-gig for Valve improving the Linux stack for VR.

Keith Packard briefly announced today on his blog that he's now working full-time at SiFive. He is going to be working on RISC-V based processors and other tasks while is parting ways with HP Labs.

It will certainly be interesting to see what comes of this and hopefully more open-source and transparent actions with SiFive hardware.

SiFive is most well known currently for their HiFive Unleashed RISC-V development board but they also design RISC-V chips for businesses as well.
