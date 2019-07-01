Longtime X11/Linux Developer Joins SiFive To Work On RISC-V Processors

Keith Packard has joined RISC-V company SiFive. Yes, the same Keith Packard that is the longest still active (though somewhat more dormant these days) X Window System developer who for many years had led much of the X11/X.Org efforts and worked for nearly a decade at Intel on their open-source Linux graphics driver stack before working for HP Labs and also a side-gig for Valve improving the Linux stack for VR.
Keith Packard briefly announced today on his blog that he's now working full-time at SiFive. He is going to be working on RISC-V based processors and other tasks while is parting ways with HP Labs.
It will certainly be interesting to see what comes of this and hopefully more open-source and transparent actions with SiFive hardware.
SiFive is most well known currently for their HiFive Unleashed RISC-V development board but they also design RISC-V chips for businesses as well.
