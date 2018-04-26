Keeper Password Manager Launches New Linux Version
Written by Michael Larabel in Proprietary Software on 26 April 2018 at 12:48 PM EDT. 4 Comments
I can't imagine many Linux desktop users are interested in a closed-source, commercial-driven password manager for their systems, but for those that are, Keeper launched a new version of its Keeper Password Program Manager for Linux.

The Keeper password manager / digital wallet that supports all major operating systems announced today a new Linux desktop app. Given it's closed-source and not integrated into any Linux desktops, presumably you're likely to use this if you are looking to use their cross-device synchronization across platforms or required by your internal IT infrastructure.

The new Keeper Password Manager for Linux has feature parity with its other supported platforms including offline access, Yubikey/U2F two-factor authentication, enterprise SSO integration, Chrome/Firefox browser support, etc.

Those interested can find the RPM/Debian packaged version of Keeper for Linux via KeeperSecurity.com.
