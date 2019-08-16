Kdevops Aims To Assist In Linux Kernel Testing

Luis Chamberlain has announced the first release of Kdevops as a Linux kernel development "DevOps" framework.
Kdevops aims to be the first modern devops framework for the Linux kernel. Kdevops can target different virtualization platforms, cloud providers, and Linux distributions. This devops framework is built off Ansible, Vagrant, and Terraform while it doesn't integrate any testing frameworks itself but leaves that open to the developer for integration.
Those wishing to learn more about Kdevops can do so via the GitHub site, today's mailing list thread, and the blog post about it on people.kernel.org.
