Kdenlive 21.08 Released For KDE's Video Editor
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 16 August 2021 at 06:01 AM EDT.
Kdenlive 21.08 is now available as the newest feature upgrade to KDE's non-linear video editor.

Kdenlive 21.08 comes with some performance improvements thanks to various "under the hood" improvements, several UI/UX improvements, a new time remap feature, support for masking effects just to specific regions of a clip, and a variety of other refinements for this one of several prominent open-source video editing solutions.

Among the UI and usability work for this release is shortcuts support for raising dock widgets, the spacer tool to allow more easily moving guides along with clips, same track transitions improvements, a command-bar / HUD, and more.

Downloads and more details on the changes to find with Kdenlive 21.08 can be found via the project site.
