Kdenlive's Significantly Refactored Video Editor Is Now Ready For Testing
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 4 July 2018 at 10:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Developers working hard on the Kdenlive open-source video editor are preparing to unveil their significantly refactored code-base in the upcoming KDE Applications 18.08 release. But for helping weed out the bugs, you can now test an AppImage for this big release that is nearly two years in the making.

The new Kdenlive video editor now automatically separates clips having both video and audio tracks, reliable slow motion video support, timeline improvements, insert/life/overwrite should now be working reliably, KDE Purpose library support, support for generating lower-resolution video in the timeline preview for faster rendering, better keyboard layout changing support, and various other enhancements.

The Kdenlive video editor is still working on better compatibility with older project files, the curves effect being broken, composition settings not updating on resizing, and performance issues.

For making it easy to test out the significantly reworked Kdenlive video editor ahead of its debut in August's KDE Applications 18.08, there is now an AppImage of the program.

Additional information pertaining to the many changes to Kdenlive can be found via today's announcement at Kdenlive.org.
