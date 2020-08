Version 20.08 of Kdenlive has been released, the KDE-aligned open-source non-linear video editor platform that is among the best in the field for open-source, community-driven projects.Kdenlive 20.08 brings multiple audio stream support, new interface layouts, crash fixes, improved cache management handling, new keyboard shortcuts, and various other user-interface improvements.Open-source video editors still largely struggle to compete with the commercial/proprietary offerings, but Kdenlive has matured quite well in recent years.More details and downloads on Kdenlive 20.08 via the Kdenlive.org project site.