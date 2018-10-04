The Kazan Vulkan CPU/Software-Based Implementation Being Rewritten In Rust
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 4 October 2018 at 07:29 AM EDT. 3 Comments
Remember Kazan, the project originally known as Vulkan-CPU? That was the Google Summer of Code 2017 project to implement a CPU/software-based Vulkan driver. It had been dormant since GSoC 2017 ended, but now work on it has been restarted.

Kazan development stalled shortly after GSoC 2017 when the student developer Jacob Lifshay was busy again with university. But now after a year he's decided to working on Kazan.

It's not in the original Kazan code-base that was written in C++ but rather he decided to rewrite it in Rust for its concurrency and memory safety features. The code is still in its very early stages but it's great to see work on Vulkan-CPU/Kazan being restored as there still isn't any other public Vulkan CPU-based implementation for fallback or testing purposes. Kazan is to Vulkan as LLVMpipe is to OpenGL.

The early code for this Rust driver can be found on GitHub.
