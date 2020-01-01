KDE's Kate Text Editor Seeing LSP Improvements For Better Code Support

With last month's release of KDE's Kate 19.12 text editor there was an initial plug-in for Language Server Protocol (LSP) support to better allow language-agnostic support for code syntax highlighting and other features. There were some issues in that initial implementation but with Kate 19.12.1 and beyond will be better support.
The Language Server Protocol is what's been increasingly supported by text editors and IDEs for providing programming language specific features and by editors supporting LSP is designed to make it quite easy to support new languages with syntax highlighting, code completion, and other language-specific features.
With the Kate 19.12 support there is LSP support for C/C++ via Clangd and also other servers providing support for D, Fortran, Go, Latex, OCaml, Python, and Rust.
There was some configuration issues in particular with the LSP support in Kate 19.12 that is now being corrected for 19.12.1. This year the Kate developers also plan to support more LSP servers, semantic highlighting is being worked on in master, and other features. Kate's LSP support should be a nice option for those wanting basic features but not looking to use a complete IDE like KDevelop or Qt Creator.
More details on the LSP improvements being made via Kate-Editor.org.
