KDE's Kate Text Editor Seeing LSP Improvements For Better Code Support
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 2 January 2020 at 07:19 AM EST. Add A Comment
KDE --
With last month's release of KDE's Kate 19.12 text editor there was an initial plug-in for Language Server Protocol (LSP) support to better allow language-agnostic support for code syntax highlighting and other features. There were some issues in that initial implementation but with Kate 19.12.1 and beyond will be better support.

The Language Server Protocol is what's been increasingly supported by text editors and IDEs for providing programming language specific features and by editors supporting LSP is designed to make it quite easy to support new languages with syntax highlighting, code completion, and other language-specific features.

With the Kate 19.12 support there is LSP support for C/C++ via Clangd and also other servers providing support for D, Fortran, Go, Latex, OCaml, Python, and Rust.

There was some configuration issues in particular with the LSP support in Kate 19.12 that is now being corrected for 19.12.1. This year the Kate developers also plan to support more LSP servers, semantic highlighting is being worked on in master, and other features. Kate's LSP support should be a nice option for those wanting basic features but not looking to use a complete IDE like KDevelop or Qt Creator.

More details on the LSP improvements being made via Kate-Editor.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Some Of The Features That Could Come To KDE In 2020
Trinity Desktop R14.0.7 Released For Keeping KDE 3 Spirit Alive In 2020
KDE Picked Up A Few Improvements During Christmas Week
KDE Frameworks 6 Progresses By Porting Code Away From Deprecated Functions
digiKam 7.0 Bringing Deep Learning Powered Faces Management
KDE Plasma 5 + KDE Applications Matured Rather Well
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Debian Developers Decide On Init System Diversity: "Proposal B" Wins
Western Digital Has Been Developing A New Linux File-System: Zonefs
PineBook Benchmarks For The ARM Linux Laptop Starting At $99 USD
After 3,600 Original Articles This Year On Linux/Open-Source, Let's Have A Holiday Special
Linux's exFAT Driver Looking To Still Be Replaced By A Newer Driver From Samsung
FreeBSD Along With The Other BSDs Had A Pretty Good Run This Decade
Eric S Raymond Believes Reposurgeon Is Finally Ready For Full & Correct GCC Conversion
Controlling AMD Wraith Prism RGB Heatsinks On Linux Is Easy Now With CM-RGB