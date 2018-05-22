Kata Containers 1.0 Released, Formerly Intel Clear Containers
Back in December was the announcement of Intel's Clear Containers being spun into a new project called Kata Containers in collaboration with other organizations. Kata Containers has now reached their version 1.0 milestone.

Kata Containers 1.0 is now available for this container technology designed for offering a secure and scalable container experience built atop Intel VT technology.

Kata Containers 1.0 primarily combines Clear Containers with Hyper.sh RunV. "The resulting project provides a set repositories that combined provide an OCI compatible runtime that provides the best of Virtual Machines and Containers." Among the changes in the 1.0 release can be found on GitHub.

Intel's Open-Source Technology Center put out their own announcement on 01.org. There is also an official 1.0 release announcement on KataContainers.io.
