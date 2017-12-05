Intel's Clear Containers Leads To OpenStack Kata Containers

Kata Containers is the latest tech in the container space and is an effort hosted by the OpenStack Foundation in conjunction with many participating organizations. The underlying tech for Kata Containers originated from the Intel / Clear Linux Clear Containers project.
Clear Containers has been around since 2015 and like the Clear Linux distribution has been about delivering a performant Linux containers experience. But it's not been just about raw speed but also security, to which Clear Containers beefed up their security by supporting Intel VT virtualization.
Today marks an evolution of that with the formation of Kata Containers by the OpenStack Foundation. Kata Containers continues to support Intel VT as well as other virtualization technologies, is compatible with all the latest industry standards, and strives for better performance over traditional VMs.
"The Kata Containers project will initially comprise six components, including the Agent, Runtime, Proxy, Shim, Kernel and packaging of QEMU 2.9. It is designed to be architecture agnostic, run on multiple hypervisors and be compatible with the OCI specification for Docker containers and CRI-O for Kubernetes. Kata Containers combines technology from Intel Clear Containers and Hyper runV. The code is hosted on Github under the Apache 2 license and the project is managed by the OpenStack Foundation.," more details can be found at KataContainers.io as well as an announcement posted today to ClearLinux.org.
