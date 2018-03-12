Karton is a Docker-based solution for running Linux programs on macOS or other Linux distributions as well as different architectures.
Karton makes use of Docker in making it easy to deploy a Linux distribution and then what package(s) to install and then what directories to make available to the host operating system. Karton makes the containers semi-persistent and easy to handle for a smooth experience short of configuring Docker yourself.
Karton 1.0 was released as the first release since Karton 0.1.1 last summer. Karton 1.0 now deals with file-system consistency on macOS for faster disk access, better syncing of the clock to the container/image, allow setting environment variables on the command line, and various other changes.
Those wishing to learn more about Karton 1.0 can do so via karton.github.io.
Add A Comment