Karton 1.0 Released For Running Linux Programs on macOS & Other Distros/Architectures
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 12 March 2018 at 02:24 PM EDT. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION --
Karton is a Docker-based solution for running Linux programs on macOS or other Linux distributions as well as different architectures.

Karton makes use of Docker in making it easy to deploy a Linux distribution and then what package(s) to install and then what directories to make available to the host operating system. Karton makes the containers semi-persistent and easy to handle for a smooth experience short of configuring Docker yourself.

Karton 1.0 was released as the first release since Karton 0.1.1 last summer. Karton 1.0 now deals with file-system consistency on macOS for faster disk access, better syncing of the clock to the container/image, allow setting environment variables on the command line, and various other changes.

Those wishing to learn more about Karton 1.0 can do so via karton.github.io.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Virtualization News
Bareflank 2.0 Hypervisor Being Worked On With Better Memory Management, UEFI Support
VirtualBox 5.2.8 Released With Linux 4.15 Kernel Support, PCID For Guests
Google & Collabora Working On OpenGL ES 2.0 Virtualized GPU Access For Containers
KVM For Linux 4.16 Brings AMD SEV, Exposing More AVX-512 Features To Guests
AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization Is Ready To Roll With Linux 4.16
Jailhouse Guest Support Queued For Linux 4.16
Popular News This Week
Checking Out Ubuntu 18.04's Minimal Desktop Install Option
John Carmack Goes On Coding Retreat With OpenBSD
With Vulkan 1.1 It's Technically Possible To Write A Pure Wayland Compositor
Windows 10 Spring Update Bringing WSL Unix Sockets Support, OpenSSH / Curl / Tar Support
LibreOffice 6.1 Getting GTK3 Native Message Dialogs
Systemd 238 Released, Adds New Temporary File-System Option