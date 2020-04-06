Kaidan is the open-source project that last year joined KDE as a Jabber/XMPP chat client. After a half year of work, Kaidan 0.5 has finally been released.
The Kaidan Jabber/XMPP client remains written in C++ and complying with Kirigami specifications and employing Qt Quick for constructing the user-interface. Kaidan 0.5 comes after being in development for more than six months and includes usability improvements, better security, support for recording and sending audio/video, QR code scanning/generating, contact search abilities, and a whole lot of other features.
Find out more about this KDE chat client via the project site at Kaidan.im.
