Kaidan 0.5 Released As The KDE-Focused Jabber/XMPP Chat Client
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 6 April 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT. 2 Comments
KDE --
Kaidan is the open-source project that last year joined KDE as a Jabber/XMPP chat client. After a half year of work, Kaidan 0.5 has finally been released.

The Kaidan Jabber/XMPP client remains written in C++ and complying with Kirigami specifications and employing Qt Quick for constructing the user-interface. Kaidan 0.5 comes after being in development for more than six months and includes usability improvements, better security, support for recording and sending audio/video, QR code scanning/generating, contact search abilities, and a whole lot of other features.


Find out more about this KDE chat client via the project site at Kaidan.im.
2 Comments
Related News
KDE Starts April With Big Performance Jump For Local I/O + 50~95% Faster Samba Transfers
KDE Developers Wrap Up March By Working On Back-End Improvements
Kdenlive 20.04 Beta Released With Continuing To Improve The Open-Source Video Editor
KDE Working On "Plasma Bigscreen" As TV Interface With AI Voice Assistant
KDE Developers Still Managing Interesting Improvements Amid The World Happenings
KDE Frameworks 5.68 Release Brought Many Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
It's Official But Sad: TrueOS Is Over As Once The Best Desktop BSD OS
Linus Torvalds Questions The Not So Glorious Driver For That Funky Looking RGB Mouse
The Best Features Of The Linux 5.6 Kernel From WireGuard To Y2038 Compatibility To USB4
Linux 5.6 Ships With Broken Intel WiFi Driver After Network Security Fixes Go Awry
Linux 5.6 Kernel Released With WireGuard, USB4, New AMD + Intel Hardware Support
Mesa's Continuous Integration To Begin Seeing Testing Coverage For Wine / DXVK
WireGuard 1.0.0 Christened As A Modern Secure VPN Alternative To OpenVPN/IPsec
GNU Guix Wants To Replace The Linux-Libre Kernel With The Hurd Micro-Kernel