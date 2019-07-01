The KaOS Linux distribution remains one of the best options for those wanting to check out a polished and bleeding-edge KDE desktop experience. Out today is KaOS 2019.07 as the newest stable ISO succeeding their earlier 2019.04 build.
KaOS 2019.07 features KDE Plasma 5.16.2 along with the KDE Frameworks 5.59 and KDE Applications 19.04.2 while being built against the new Qt 5.13 tool-kit.
The KaOS developers have continued tweaking their Calamares-based installer, upgraded to LibreOffice 6.2 and made use of its improved KDE/Qt plug-in, KaOS' Croeso utility for configuring a new install, artwork updates, and various other package upgrades. KaOS has also retired Qt4 from its archives.
Those wanting to learn more about KaOS 2019.07 can do so at KaOSX.us.
