KaOS 2019.07 Released For Delivering The Latest KDE Desktop Linux Experience
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 1 July 2019 at 07:59 AM EDT. Add A Comment
KDE --
The KaOS Linux distribution remains one of the best options for those wanting to check out a polished and bleeding-edge KDE desktop experience. Out today is KaOS 2019.07 as the newest stable ISO succeeding their earlier 2019.04 build.

KaOS 2019.07 features KDE Plasma 5.16.2 along with the KDE Frameworks 5.59 and KDE Applications 19.04.2 while being built against the new Qt 5.13 tool-kit.

The KaOS developers have continued tweaking their Calamares-based installer, upgraded to LibreOffice 6.2 and made use of its improved KDE/Qt plug-in, KaOS' Croeso utility for configuring a new install, artwork updates, and various other package upgrades. KaOS has also retired Qt4 from its archives.

Those wanting to learn more about KaOS 2019.07 can do so at KaOSX.us.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KDE Ends Out June With More Bug Fixes & UI Refinements
KDE's Night Color Feature Being Ported From Wayland To X11
KDE's Konsole Seeing Improvements For Wayland
KDE Frameworks 5.60 Bringing More Baloo Optimizations
KDE Plasma 5.16 Released With A Lot Of Polishing, File Manager Improvements
KDE Is Looking For Ideas On New Goals
Popular News This Week
Red Hat Expecting X.Org To "Go Into Hard Maintenance Mode Fairly Quickly"
Ubuntu Developer Talks Down Impact Of 32-Bit Changes For Ubuntu 19.10
Raspberry Pi 4 Announced With Dual HDMI, USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, V3D Driver Stack
Valve Reaffirms Commitment To Linux While Also Releasing Updated Proton
Linux Kernel "LOCKDOWN" Ported To Being An LSM, Still Undergoing Review
Google Developers Are Looking At Creating A New libc For LLVM