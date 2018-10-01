KaOS 2018.10 Released With KDE Plasma 5.14 Desktop, Wayland 1.16
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 14 October 2018 at 11:44 AM EDT.
A new ISO spin is available of the KaOS Linux distribution that is closely aligned with shipping the upstream KDE desktop experience.

The KaOS 2018.10 release comes just days after the debut of KDE Plasma 5.14. KaOS 2018.10 is also shipping with all of the other latest KDE desktop components.

Outside of the KDE stack, KaOS 2018.10 has upgraded to Glibc 2.27 / GCC 7.3.1 for its compiler toolchain, is using the Linux 4.18.12 kernel, Wayland 1.16.0 is available, Mesa 18.2.2 provides the open-source graphics, and there is a wealth of other package updates. With KaOS 2018.10, Qt4 has also been dropped from the archive.

Other work on KaOS 2018.10 includes improvements to its first-run experience, XFS file-system is being used by default with CRC support enabled, systemd-boot for its UEFI installs, and updated Calamares installer.

More details on the KaOS 2018.10 release via KaOSX.us.
