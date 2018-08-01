KaOS 2018.08 has been released as the newest stable ISO spin of this built-from-scratch, Arch-inspired Linux distribution that offers a first-rate KDE Plasma desktop experience.
With the new KaOS 2018.08 ISO spin some 70% of the packages have seen updates, including the introduction of KDE Applications 18.08 and all the changes that brings as well as KDE Frameworks 5.49, KDE Plasma 5.13.4, and Qt 5.11.1.
KaOS features a new first-run wizard "Croeso" for helping users configure their shiny new desktop OS, is shipping with X.Org Server 1.20.1 and Wayland 1.16, the Linux 4.17 kernel is powering this ship, and a wealth of other packages updated.
Those wishing to learn more about KaOS 2018.08 can do so at KaOSX.us.
