KWinFT Projects Hit Beta Ahead Of Stable Releases Aligned With KDE Plasma 5.20
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 26 September 2020 at 08:31 PM EDT. 2 Comments
KDE --
KWinFT as a fork of KDE's KWin focused on better Wayland support and other modernization efforts is approaching its first stable release next month around the same time as KDE Plasma 5.20.

While KWinFT started out as a fork of just KWin, it expanded earlier this year to also including Wrapland and Disman as other libraries to help this KDE display/presentation modernization effort. All of these KWinFT projects on Friday saw their first beta release. This also happens to come just days after the recent Disman presentation at XDC2020.

KDE developer Roman Gilg who has been leading the KWinFT effort announced the betas on Friday with plans for the full releases on 13 October - the same date as Plasma 5.20.

With the KWinFT beta milestone, the Disman library is in better shape for low-level display management handling, the KWinFT compositor saw a number of stability fixes and code clean-ups, presentation time protocol support, expanded XDG-Output support, and other work in advancing the goals of the KWinFT effort.

More details on the KWinFT beta achievement via Roman Gilg's blog.
