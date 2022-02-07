KWinFT 5.24 Released - Continues To Advance Its Wayland Support, Expand On Wlroots
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 9 February 2022 at 01:37 PM EST. 5 Comments
KDE --
Along with yesterday marking the release of KDE Plasma 5.24, KWinFT 5.24 debuted as the newest version of this KWin compositor fork that continues focusing on providing Wayland support, new features, and modernizing the codebase.

Over the past year KWinFT has been working to build upon wlroots, the Wayland compositor library started by Sway and now used by several Wayland compositors. For KWinFT 5.24, the wlroots integration continued expanding. KWinFT now handles buffer allocation through wlroots and fully utilizing the EGL context created by wlroots. In turn a lot of KWinFT code can be removed and more wlroots integration moving forward.

KWinFT 5.24 has also been advancing when it comes to the goals of being able to provide Wayland-only and X11-only libraries. This all is about increasing the modularity around the project and splitting out more code in the future.

Some of the other KWinFT 5.24 changes include improved inter-client data sharing, stabilizing its DRM leasing code, support for virtual keyboards, effects plugins improvements, and more.

Those interested in learning more about KWinFT 5.24 can do so via the release announcement from lead KWinFT developer Roman Gilg.
5 Comments
Related News
KDE Plasma 5.24 Released With Wayland Support In Increasingly Great Shape
KDE Kicks Off February With More Bug Fixes, 30-bit Color Support For Plasma On X11
KDE's Falkon Browser Sees First Major Update In Nearly Three Years
KDE Plasma 5.24 Getting Ready For Release, More Wayland Fixes Merged
KDE's Very Busy Week From 15 Minute Bugs To Plasma Wayland Fixes
KDE's 15-Minute Bug Initiative Gets Underway
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Less Than 10% Of Firefox Users On Linux Are Running Wayland
Steam Deck Platform Driver Posted For The Linux Kernel
System76-Scheduler Is A New Pop!_OS Rust Effort To Improve Desktop Responsiveness
LLVM Clang 15 Enables Faster Square Root Instructions For AMD Zen
Microsoft Posts Updated "DXGKRNL" Linux Kernel Driver For WSL/WSA
The Less Than Ideal State Of AMD Open-Source Firmware Support In 2022
It's 2022: Linux Open-Source GPU Drivers Seeing 3dfx Glide API Support
Raspberry Pi's Raspbian OS Finally Spins 64-bit Version