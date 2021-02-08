KWinFT 5.21 Beta Pushes a "Monumental Rewrite" Of The Windowing Logic
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 8 February 2021 at 04:35 PM EST. 1 Comment
KDE --
KDE developer Roman Gilg continues pushing ahead with KWinFT as a fork of the KWin window manager / compositor and other select components. He spent a lot of time last year better optimizing the X11 and Wayland handling while he's been relentlessly working this year to push it even further.

Roman has released the KWinFT 5.21 Beta following what he describes as a "monumental rewrite" to the windowing logic as part of an overall "windowing revolution." For this windowing revolution Gilg has been working on flattening/simplifying the window/surface hierarchy, making the code cleaner and more comprehensible, and ultimately to improve the Wayland sub-surfaces support.

This major rewrite has come in at over 300 patches and changing over fifty thousand lines of code. Gilg further commented, "In the end this paves the road for all future improvements, enables us to build them on solid foundations, on a rebuilt core of what defines KWinFT, the most advanced, most modern windowing compositor in the world. That is why this revolution was necessary now, that is why I decided to push every other potential work item to afterwards. We first needed to reshape KWinFT's vibrating, pumping and now finally again blossoming heart, before work on anything else made sense again, be it features for our Wayland session or bug fixes on X11."

Moving forward, he is planning a major refactoring of the KWinFT render code.

More details on the current and future improvements for KWinFT can be found over on Roman's blog.
1 Comment
Related News
KDE Plasma 5.22 Will Support Direct Scan-Out For Full-Screen Games / Apps
KDE Ends Out January With A Lot Of Fixes For Plasma 5.21
KDE Saw Many Fixes + Improvements On Top Of Shipping Plasma 5.21 Beta
KDE Plasma 5.21 Now In Beta With Much Improved Wayland Support
KDE Will Reflow Text In Konsole On Window Resizing, Kirigami Icons Now Use Less RAM
KDE's KWin Compositor Sees Near Total Rewrite Of Compositing Code.
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
LibreOffice 7.1 "Community" Edition Released
It's 2021 And The Linux Kernel's Floppy Driver Is Still Seeing The Occasional Patch
Fedora Preparing To Switch To Intel's Modern "Sound Open Firmware" Audio Driver
GNOME 40 Approaches Its UI Freeze, Easy Means To Start Testing It
Intel Linux Driver Patches Yield 10~63% Faster Performance For Select Gen12/TGL GPUs
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Now Works Atop NVIDIA's Linux Driver
Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS Released With New HWE Stack For Better Hardware/Graphics
Fedora 34 Will See HarfBuzz-Enabled FreeType As The Latest For This Huge Feature Release