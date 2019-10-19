kwin-lowlatency 5.17 Brings A Better Experience To The KDE Desktop
KDE --
Following this week's release of KDE Plasma 5.17, a new release of the independent kwin-lowlatency code has been re-based against version 5.17.

KWin-LowLatency is the effort to less stuttering and lower latency thanks to changes in the core KWin code. As explained previously, "The kwin-lowlatency code reworks this core KWin code to utilize glXWaitVideoSync for accessing the vblank interval directly and bypass the existing KWin timer. Though admittedly this solution is also less than ideal since it only works on X11 with GLX and not EGL (thus no OpenGL ES) and also no Wayland support. But for those running KWin on X11 with OpenGL, this has the potential of delivering a better experience."

The 5.17 release is available from GitHub.
