KDE Plasma's KWin Working On Per-Screen Refresh Rates, Compositing From Multiple Threads
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 11 December 2020 at 08:53 AM EST. 3 Comments
KDE --
KDE Plasma users will hopefully be seeing the KWin Wayland compositor perform better and more reliably in 2021.

As KWin becomes more focused as a Wayland compositor rather than imposing the current limitations found with X11, the KDE Plasma desktop experience should improve nicely. KDE developer Vlad Zahorodnii penned a post today outlining some of the KWin improvements being pursued particularly around compositing scheduling.

Multi-screen KDE desktop users could see a better experience in the next release. Being addressed right now are per-screen refresh rates rather than currently with Plasma on Wayland and X11 being bound to the lowest common refresh rates among multi-screen setups. The per-screen behavior is already in the works and some improved frame timing code should be wrapped up in time for Plasma 5.21.

KWin is being plumbed to better estimate/report how long it will likely take to render the next frame in order to help prevent missed frames and tearing. KWin developers are also pursuing compositing on different threads but it's unlikely that will land until at least Plasma 5.22.

Those wanting to learn about the KDE KWin infrastructure improvements being made as we roll into 2021 can see Vlad's blog post.
3 Comments
Related News
Scheiße! KDE Plasma 5.21 To Add Palette For Easier Input Of Accented Characters
KDE Closing Out November With More Plasma Wayland Fixes
KDE Has Another Week Worth Of Wayland Fixes
KDE Plasma Mobile On Track To End 2020 With Quite A Polished Linux Mobile Experience
KDE Sees A Number Of Fixes To Dolphin, Plasma On Wayland
KDE Kicks Off November With More Fixes, Including More Plasma Wayland Work
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
CentOS 8 Ending Next Year To Focus Shift On CentOS Stream
Cyberpunk 2077 Can Run On Linux With Steam Play's Proton 5.13-4
ZaReason Linux PC Vendor Closes After More Than A Decade Of Selling Linux Hardware
AMD Is Making Progress On Open-Source Firmware - Initially With OpenBMC
The 10 Most Interesting Features Of Linux 5.10
System76 Bringing Out "Pangolin" As An AMD Renoir Linux Laptop
The AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Continue To Impress On Linux
SiFive's RISC-V HiFive Unmatched Upgraded To Ship With 16GB Of RAM