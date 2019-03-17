The KVM Changes Aren't Too Notable For Linux 5.1, But Many x86 Cleanups
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 17 March 2019 at 02:38 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION --
Paolo Bonzini submitted the Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) changes for the Linux 5.1 kernel on Friday, much later in the cycle than normal. This isn't due to some big ticket features landing but rather "some ugly factors" in the form of tracking down some bugs and ended up dropping some premature optimizations.

So for Linux 5.1 the KVM virtualization work isn't the most exciting but there are some clean-ups for the ARM code, similar work on the S390 front, bug fixes and improvements to the POWER code, and "many, many cleanups" on the x86 front. Along with the many x86/x86_64 cleanups to the KVM code, a number of unnecessary MMU code optimizations were removed.

One little bit of additional KVM x86 news to pass along is that MOVDIRI and MOVDIR64B CPU features are now exposed to the VMs when supported by the host processor. MOVDIR/MOVDIR64B are some of the new instructions coming to Intel's 10nm Tremont CPU cores as the successor to Goldmont Plus. These are new direct store instructions for Intel CPUs and now with Linux 5.1+, guests will be able to use those instructions when running on the next-generation Intel hardware.

The complete list of KVM changes for the Linux 5.1 merge window are outlined via this pull request that has already been merged to mainline.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Virtualization News
Ubuntu Desktop To Auto-Install Necessary VM Tools/Drivers When Running On VMware
QEMU's EDID Support Coming Together, Allowing For Eventual HiDPI Support
Linux 5.1 Will Make It Easier To Investigate Hyper-V Performance Issues
Preliminary Support Allows Linux KVM To Boot Xen HVM Guests
Virgl Lands A Number Of Performance Optimizations In Mesa 19.1
LXD For Linux Containers Had A Very Fruitful 2018
Popular News This Week
A DRM-Based Linux Oops Viewer Is Being Proposed Again - Similar To Blue Screen of Death
A Look At The Many Improvements & New Features In GNOME 3.32
The Faster & More Beautiful GNOME 3.32 Has Been Released
Microsoft Officially Announces DTrace For Windows
Android Q Reaches Public Beta With Improved Privacy, Opus/AV1 Support, ANGLE On Vulkan
Proton 3.16-8 Available With DXVK 1.0, Unity Game Fixes