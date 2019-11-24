KUnit Slated To Land With The Linux 5.5 Kernel For Expanding Kernel Unit Testing
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 24 November 2019 at 08:12 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
As part of the KSelfTest updates sent in early for the Linux 5.5 merge window opening tonight/tomorrow, Google's KUnit is included in this pull request as the basic kernel unit testing framework.

Shuah Khan summed up KUnit in the pull request as "a lightweight unit testing and mocking framework for the Linux kernel from Brendan Higgins. KUnit is not an end-to-end testing framework. It is currently supported on UML and sub-systems can write unit tests and run them in UML env. KUnit documentation is included in this update."

With this debut of KUnit there is a test for the proc sysctl, for the 'list' doubly linked list, and for decoding extended timestamps in EXT4. KUnit is still a work-in-progress and expect more tests to land in coming cycles.

KUnit was originally proposed more than one year ago and was inspired by JUnit and Googletest in developing it. KUnit was revised over the months and now appears to be in good enough shape for making its debut in Linux 5.5.

At this point there is a Python script included in the tree for running KUnit tests but better user-space work is planned moving forward. More information on KUnit can be found via the documentation.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.5 Cycle Kicks Off Next Week With Exciting Changes On Tap
Linux's Crypto API Is Adopting Some Aspects Of Zinc, Opening Door To Mainline WireGuard
Zswap Could See Better Performance Thanks To A B-Tree Search Implementation
Linux 5.4-rc8 Released - Things Are Calm For Linux 5.4's Debut Next Week
The Exciting Linux 5.4 Changes From exFAT Support To Intel Tiger Lake Graphics
Linux 5.5 To Finally Kill The Async Block Cipher API In Favor Of SKCIPHER
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora Developers Looking To Change The Default Text Editor From Vi To Nano
Half-Life: Alyx Releasing In March 2020 With Linux Support
Debian Adds Another Option For Its Init System Diversity General Resolution
Intel Details New Data Streaming Accelerator For Future CPUs - Linux Support Started
Glimpse 0.1 Released As The Rebranded Fork Of The GIMP
AMD OverDrive Overclocking To Finally Work For Radeon Navi GPUs With Linux 5.5 Kernel
Latest WireGuard Patch Out For Review With It Looking Like It Will Land For Linux 5.6
Rav1e Squeezes Out More Performance For This Rust-Written AV1 Encoder