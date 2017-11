KTechLab Microcontroller/Electronics IDE Ported To KDE4/Qt4

The KTechLab integrated development environment for electronics and microcontrollers no longer depends upon the vintage KDE3 and Qt3 libraries but has been ported to KDE4/Qt4.Obviously the goal with the renewed KTechLab is to get to the modern Qt5 tool-kit and KDE Frameworks 5, but it's a lengthy process with KTechLab having fallen into disrepair for a decade until it began to be revived earlier this year.Since KTechLab's revival earlier this year, this IDE for electronics/microcontrollers has become an official KDE project. They hope this Qt4/KDE4 release will be short-lived until the Qt5/KF5 port is complete.With this KTechLab 0.40 incremental release, it maintains near feature parity to the older version including simulation support for circuits, PIC microcontrollers, C and Assembly editing of the PIC codes, and Flowcode graphical editing support.Those wishing to learn more about today's KTechLab 0.40 release can do so at Zoltan Padrah's blog , the KDE developer that has been reviving this project.