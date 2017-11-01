KTechLab Microcontroller/Electronics IDE Ported To KDE4/Qt4

The KTechLab integrated development environment for electronics and microcontrollers no longer depends upon the vintage KDE3 and Qt3 libraries but has been ported to KDE4/Qt4.
Obviously the goal with the renewed KTechLab is to get to the modern Qt5 tool-kit and KDE Frameworks 5, but it's a lengthy process with KTechLab having fallen into disrepair for a decade until it began to be revived earlier this year.
Since KTechLab's revival earlier this year, this IDE for electronics/microcontrollers has become an official KDE project. They hope this Qt4/KDE4 release will be short-lived until the Qt5/KF5 port is complete.
With this KTechLab 0.40 incremental release, it maintains near feature parity to the older version including simulation support for circuits, PIC microcontrollers, C and Assembly editing of the PIC codes, and Flowcode graphical editing support.
Those wishing to learn more about today's KTechLab 0.40 release can do so at Zoltan Padrah's blog, the KDE developer that has been reviving this project.
