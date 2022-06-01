IO_uring Continues Advancing In 2022 With New Features For Pushing Linux I/O
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 1 June 2022 at 03:00 PM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX STORAGE --
The Kernel Recipes 2022 conference kicked off today in Paris, France. Kicking off the event was Linux block subsystem maintainer and lead IO_uring developer Jens Axboe to talk about all of the recent and ongoing work around this major advancement to Linux I/O in recent years.

IO_uring has already proven to be a tremendous success for storage asynchronous I/O, Microsoft has offered a similar I/O path with Windows 11, and IO_uring keeps on advancing in the mainline kernel and expanding to new areas like networking.

Some of the recent IO_uring work includes more optimizations, multi-shot accept, support for cancellations, cooperative completion scheduling, ring-provided buffers, managed direct descriptors, and other enhancements. Many of these new features have landed just recently for the Linux 5.19 merge window.

Outside of the kernel, liburing 2.2 is releasing soon as the IO_uring library that assists in making use of IO_uring across Linux kernel versions and platforms. The new liburing 2.2 release has various bug-fixes, optimizations, and other additions.


Jens Axboe of Meta speaking at Kernel Recipes 2022 around IO_uring innovations.


Among the features being worked on for IO_uring to be introduced in future kernel releases include support for true async buffered writes, more features around IO_uring for networking use-cases, incrementally-consumed provided buffers, level triggered poll support, io-wq offload support, and improved code organization.

The true async buffered writes should be ready for Linux 5.20 with at least XFS file-system support while Btrfs and others may take longer. On the networking front it should yield efficiency improvements and other enhancements.

Those wishing to learn more about the mid-2022 state of IO_uring can see the recorded Kernel Recipes 2022 livestream from today embedded below. Jens slides can be found on here (PDF).


There are also talks this week at Kernel Recipes 2022 on Ftrace, Idmapped mounts, KSPP, HID-BPF, Linux on RISC-V, and more. View the livestreams and more details at Kernel-Recipes.org.
2 Comments
Related News
F2FS Enhancements Land In Linux 5.19
NFSv4 "Courteous Server" Lands As Part Of Linux 5.19 NFSD Changes
Linux 5.19 Allows Using TRIM To Zero-Out Sectors On Supported eMMC
OverlayFS Adding Support For IDMAPPED Layers For Various Benefits
XFS With Linux 5.19 Brings "Lots Of New Code"
FAT32 File Creation/Birth Time Reporting Finally Comes To Linux
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
SteamOS 3.2 Released With More Improvements For The Steam Deck
Linux 5.19 Finally Removes Obsolete x86 a.out Support
Distrobox 1.3 Released For Quickly & Easily Firing Up Different Distros On Your System
PulseAudio 16.0 Released With A Variety Of Improvements
Btrfs Gets Some Buttery Good Improvements With Linux 5.19
Numerous "MM" Improvements Land In Linux 5.19
Wayland 1.21 Alpha Finally Introduces High-Resolution Scroll Wheel Support
Nearly Half A Million Lines Of New Graphics Driver Code Sent In For Linux 5.19