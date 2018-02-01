KMyMoney 5.0 Released, Ported To KDE Frameworks 5
KDE --
KMyMoney, the KDE personal finance manager program, has reached version 5.0 and with that big "5" release it's been ported to KDE Frameworks 5.

KMyMoney 5.0 is now running on KDE Frameworks 5 and the many changes involved there with adapting to new/updated libraries. There has also been bug fixes along the way, improvements to generating money reports, support for logarithmic axes in report graphics, support for more currencies, and a variety of bug fixes both user-facing and other internal code improvements.

Those interested in learning more about KMyMoney 5.0 can do so from the release announcement or directly at KMyMoney.org.

If you've tried out one of the few open-source personal finance programs for Linux recently, be sure to share with us your thoughts in the forums. So far sadly all of the ones I have tried have been less than satisfactory compared to commercial/proprietary alternatives.
