Android Notifications Coming To KDE Frameworks 5

Beginning with February's KDE Frameworks 5.55 release, there will be an Android notifications back-end introduced.
KDE developer Volker Krause has been working on wiring up an Android notification back-end as part of KF5Notifications for being able to display alerts on Android phones/tablets as part of the native Android notification system.
Besides the fact that this basic support for Android notifications and notification actions on Android is now in place, this lays the groundwork for allowing more Android Java code into the KDE Frameworks 5.
More details on this work via Volker's blog.
