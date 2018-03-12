KDE's KEXI database creator program that is akin to Microsoft Access is out with their first major release in months and also restores support for Microsoft Windows alongside Linux and macOS.
KEXI 3.1 is the new release and it restores support for Microsoft Windows, though for this initial release is considered in preview form. KEXI 3.1 also features stability and compatibility improvements and marks the first official release with the KEXI Frameworks.
KEXI Frameworks provides database functionality in library form that can be used by other Qt/C++ applications. KEXI 3.1 also ships with API improvements and updated documentation.
More details on the KEXI 3.1 release via dot.kde.org or via the 3.1 change-log page for a look at the over 200 bug fixes and more comprising this new KDE software package release.
