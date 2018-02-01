KDiff3 Project Revived For Showing File/Folder Differences, Now Part Of KDE
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 1 March 2018 at 09:24 PM EST.
KDiff3 is a long-time Qt-powered program for showing compares and merges between 2_ text files or directories. It's basically a nice graphically-driven diff viewer and has automatic merge abilities, Unicode handling, etc.

KDiff3 has been around for many years, but in recent years has been rather unmaintained. But now there's some new life being driven into the project, it's been ported to Qt5 and KDE Frameworks 5, and has officially become a KDE project.

If you are interested in learning more about this project you can do so via its KDE Wiki page. There is a new blog announcing its current state and it becoming part of the KDE project and the code is now hosted via KDE.org Git rather than its old SourceForge site.
