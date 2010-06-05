Version 5.5 of KDevelop, the KDE-focused integrated development environment, is now available with various language integration improvements.
KDevelop 5.5 features a number of fixes and other improvements for C++, the PHP language support has support for PHP 7.4's typed properties and other new additions, and the Python support now handles Python 3.8.
KDevelop 5.5 also adds support for rebasing, various build fixes, and a number of other improvements.
More details on KDevelop 5.5 for this KDE IDE via KDevelop.org.
Add A Comment