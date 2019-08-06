KDevelop 5.4 Released With Meson Support, Scratchpad Plug-In
Version 5.4 of KDE's KDevelop integrated development environment is now available.

With KDevelop 5.4 one of the main feature additions is finally offering Meson build system support for projects within this IDE. There is support for managing Meson build system setups within KDevelop, auto-completion support, and initial support for the Meson rewriter.

KDevelop 5.4 also has introduced a Scratchpad plug-in for keeping extra bits of code, the Clang-Tidy plug-in has been added to the default plug-ins list, support for selecting C++2A language support, and a variety of other C++ / PHP / Python language support improvements.

More details on KDevelop 5.4 are available from KDevelop.org.
