KDevelop 5.3 Released With Better C++, Python & PHP Support
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 14 November 2018 at 06:06 AM EST. Add A Comment
KDevelop 5.3 is out today as the first major release to this KDE integrated development environment in about one year.

KDevelop 5.3 brings the Clazy analyzer that makes use of Clang, many improvements to C++ support, a whole lot of PHP language support improvements, and the Python language support has seen some fixes as well as the ability to inject environment profile variables into the debug process environment. KDevelop 5.3 has also seen improvements for its support on BSD, Haiku, and other operating systems.

More details on the KDevelop 5.3 feature changes via this morning's release announcement at KDevelop.org.
