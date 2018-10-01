KDevelop 5.3 Beta Ships With Clang Analyzer, Better PHP & C++ Support
In marking twenty years since the first official release of this KDE integrated development environment, KDevelop 5.3 Beta 1 is available today as the first step towards this next feature release.

KDevelop 5.3 ships with the "Clazy" Clang code analyzer plug-in by default, offers improved support for C++ / PHP / Python programming languages with a variety of enhancements, the program is now working well on Haiku, and a variety of other enhancements are also found in this version.

More details on KDevelop 5.3 Beta 1 via today's release announcement.
