KDevelop 5.2 is now available as the newest feature release for this KDE-focused, multi-language integrated development environment.
Building off the new "Analyzers" menu of KDevelop 5.1, the 5.2 release adds a Heaptrack analyzer for heap memort profiling of C/C++ applications and also integrates cppcheck for static analyzing of C++ code-bases.
On the language front there is better C++ support in part due to its Clang integration, improved PHP language support, and a variety of improvements to its Python language support.
More details on KDevelop 5.2 can be found via KDevelop.org.
In other KDE development news today, KTechLab 0.40 was released as the revised IDE for microcontrollers/electronics and finally ported to KDE4/Qt4.
