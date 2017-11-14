KDevelop 5.2 Released With New Analyzers, Better C++ / PHP / Python Support
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 14 November 2017 at 11:01 AM EST. Add A Comment
KDE --
KDevelop 5.2 is now available as the newest feature release for this KDE-focused, multi-language integrated development environment.

Building off the new "Analyzers" menu of KDevelop 5.1, the 5.2 release adds a Heaptrack analyzer for heap memort profiling of C/C++ applications and also integrates cppcheck for static analyzing of C++ code-bases.

On the language front there is better C++ support in part due to its Clang integration, improved PHP language support, and a variety of improvements to its Python language support.

More details on KDevelop 5.2 can be found via KDevelop.org.

In other KDE development news today, KTechLab 0.40 was released as the revised IDE for microcontrollers/electronics and finally ported to KDE4/Qt4.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KTechLab Microcontroller/Electronics IDE Ported To KDE4/Qt4
KDE Frameworks 5.40 Brings Kirigami Improvements, Wayland Foreign Protocol
Krita 4.0 Working On Performance Improvements, Benchmark & New Filters
KDE's Plasma Mobile Roadmap From A Feature Phone To A Full-Featured Smartphone
KWin Maintainer On KDE Wayland Remains Uninterested In NVIDIA's Driver
KDE Server Decoration Protocol Proposed For Wayland-Protocols
Popular News
POWER9 Could Be A Game Changer For Cryptocurrency Mining
Apple Will No Longer Be Developing CUPS Under The GPL
Intel Announces CPU With HBM2 Memory & AMD Graphics
Linux 4.14 Kernel Officially Released
Oracle Linux Security Developer To AMD: "Smatch" Your Driver
More Than One Dozen USB Vulnerabilities Published For The Linux Kernel