KDE4 Being Dropped From FreeBSD At The End Of The Year
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 31 August 2018 at 06:38 AM EDT. 1 Comment
BSD --
With KDE4 not having seen an upstream release in years and the old KDE4 code beginning to break under newer C++ compilers, the KDE-FreeBSD team has announced a four-month deprecation period after which they are dropping the KDE4 ports from the operating system.

On 31 December 2018 is when the FreeBSD maintainers of these older KDE packages plan to drop the KDE4 packages from their tree.

KDE-FreeBSD wrangler Adriaan de Groot announced this deprecation.

Fortunately, for several months already, the KDE Plasma 5 desktop and latest KDE Applications and KDE Frameworks have been in great shape via KDE ports. It took a while for the KDE Plasma desktop to get into good shape on the BSDs, but it seems to be smooth-sailing these days.
