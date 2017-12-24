You Can Experiment With KDE 2.2.2 & Qt2 This Christmas
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 24 December 2017 at 04:11 PM EST. 9 Comments
KDE --
If you find yourself with some extra time this holiday season and want to dive into a classic codebase on your modern Linux desktop, KDE developer Helio Castro has been working on his porting skills by porting KDE 2.2.2 and Qt2 to work on modern Linux systems.

KDE 2 was released in 2000 with the use of the DCOP communication protocol, the still-living KIO I/O library, KHTML that at the time brought HTML 4.0 rendering, and Konqueror came as the default web-browser.

So far he's got kdelibs 2.2.2 working -- tests are passing, graphics are working, and overall a bit beyond a "proof of concept" stage. As part of this "KDE 2 Restoration Project" he's trying to maintain the original code as much as possible but along the way also replacing the Autotools build system with CMake.

Those wanting to learn how to get involved with this software restoration project and play around with some old KDE2 code, stop by Helio's blog.

For those wanting to go back even further to relive some old Linux desktop software, last year as part of KDE's 20th birthday they also re-released KDE 1 for modern Linux systems.
9 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KDE Calligra 3.1 Preparing For Release In Early 2018
KDE Partition Manager 3.3 Arrives With Initial LUKS2 Support
KDE Applications 17.12 Brings HiDPI Improvements, Rest Of KDE Games Ported To KF5
KWin On Wayland Without X11 Support Can Startup So Fast It Causes Problems
KDE Wayland Began Taking Shape, More Music Players & Other KDE Happenings In 2017
KDE Frameworks 5.41 Released Ahead Of KDE Applications 17.12
Popular News
Ubuntu 17.10 Temporarily Pulled Due To A BIOS Corrupting Problem
Why SUSE Is Using FBCON Rather Than DRM/KMS For Their In-Kernel Boot Splash
Schaller On Why The "Year Of The Linux Desktop" Hasn't Happened
Schaller On Linux In 2018: Rust Rules, Apple Declines, Linux Graphics Compete
Eelo: The Latest Linux Mobile Attempt, Led By Mandrake's Founder
Canonical's FY2017 Performance: $126 Million, Nearly 600 Employees