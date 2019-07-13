KDE's kstart5 Now Works On Wayland, No More HiDPI Screen Flickering At Start-Up
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 14 July 2019 at 06:26 AM EDT. 1 Comment
KDE --
There is less than two months to go until KDE's annual Akademy conference, which this year is being hosted in Milan, Italy. But even with summer activities, KDE development remains quite busy. KDE developer Nate Graham has written another one of his weekly blog posts highlighting the interesting development work going into this open-source desktop environment.

Accomplishments for this past week include supporting a new source for the Picture of the Day wallpaper plugin, KDevelop/KTextEditor now can insert a non-indented newline with Ctrl + Enter/Return, the kstart5 command now works on Wayland, the KDE System Settings' Force Fonts DPI works again, screen flickering at boot-up no longer occurs when using HiDPI scaling, the keyboard repeat rate is now working correctly on Wayland, Konsole's settings window has been reworked, and a variety of other improvements.

The achievements for KDE this week can be found outlined on Nate's blog.
