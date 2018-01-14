DigiKam 5.8 Released With Export Support To UPnP/DLNA Devices
The KDE-developed, Qt-powered digiKam photo management software is out with its first feature update of 2018.

DigiKam 5.8.0 is the new release out this weekend. Most of the digiKam 5.8 development work the past quarter was focused on under-the-hood type improvements, but there is also many bug fixes, improved AppImage support with now handling Firejail sandboxing, MySQL support improvements, the ability to export to UPnP/DLNA compatible devices, DropBox exporting now supports OAuth2, and various other enhancements.


Screenshot courtesy digiKam Project.


Fans of the digiKam photo manager software can learn more about this v5.8 update via the announcement posted minutes ago to digiKam.org.
