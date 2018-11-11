KDE Plasma Now Supports WireGuard, Alt-Tab Switching Improvements

The WireGuard secure VPN tunnel is not in the mainline kernel yet but the KDE Plasma desktop is the latest project already adding support for it, which can be useful today if making use of WireGuard's DKMS kernel modules.
KDE Plasma now supports WireGuard VPN tunnels if enabling the NetworkManager WireGuard plug-in. Previously KDE Plasma didn't play well with this plug-in but now it's all been fixed up to deliver a first-rate experience for this open-source VPN tech.
This week KDE also received some alt+tab switching improvements for screen readers and supporting the use of the keyboard to switch between items. These alt+tab window switching and WireGuard VPN support will be part of the KDE Plasma 5.15 release.
Some other KDE enhancements this week include KWin no longer crashing if KRunner is invoked when switching between virtual desktops, KDE Connect works again with KDE Frameworks 5.51+, Discover application improvements, new icons for the root folder, and the Dolphin file manager now warns the user if renaming something that starts with a period (thus making it hidden).
More details on this week's KDE improvements via Nate Graham's blog who continues doing a stellar job summarizing the KDE development highlights each week.
