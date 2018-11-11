KDE Plasma Now Supports WireGuard, Alt-Tab Switching Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 11 November 2018 at 06:43 AM EST. 1 Comment
KDE --
The WireGuard secure VPN tunnel is not in the mainline kernel yet but the KDE Plasma desktop is the latest project already adding support for it, which can be useful today if making use of WireGuard's DKMS kernel modules.

KDE Plasma now supports WireGuard VPN tunnels if enabling the NetworkManager WireGuard plug-in. Previously KDE Plasma didn't play well with this plug-in but now it's all been fixed up to deliver a first-rate experience for this open-source VPN tech.

This week KDE also received some alt+tab switching improvements for screen readers and supporting the use of the keyboard to switch between items. These alt+tab window switching and WireGuard VPN support will be part of the KDE Plasma 5.15 release.

Some other KDE enhancements this week include KWin no longer crashing if KRunner is invoked when switching between virtual desktops, KDE Connect works again with KDE Frameworks 5.51+, Discover application improvements, new icons for the root folder, and the Dolphin file manager now warns the user if renaming something that starts with a period (thus making it hidden).

More details on this week's KDE improvements via Nate Graham's blog who continues doing a stellar job summarizing the KDE development highlights each week.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KDE Frameworks 5.52 Released With KWayland Virtual Desktop Protocol, Spins Down Drives
KDE Connect 1.10 Released To Improve The Android Device Integration
KDE Developers Had A Busy Week With Revising Icons, Discover & KWin Work
KDE Will Now Set Scale Factor For GTK Apps, Plasma Gets Other Scaling & UI Polishing Too
KDE Frameworks 5.51 Released
KaOS 2018.10 Released With KDE Plasma 5.14 Desktop, Wayland 1.16
Popular News This Week
Apple's New Hardware With The T2 Security Chip Will Currently Block Linux From Booting
Patches Revived For A Zstd-Compressed Linux Kernel While Dropping LZMA & BZIP2
The Linux 4.20/5.0 Kernel Is The Biggest All Year With 354+ Thousand Lines Of New Code
Endless Computers Introducing $299 "Hack" Laptop To Teach Kids To Code
WireGuard Didn't Make it To The Mainline Linux Kernel This Cycle
Hands On With The Most Open-Source, High-Performance System For 2018