KDE Plasma Remains Committed To Supporting Icons On The Desktop
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 24 January 2018 at 08:09 AM EST. 24 Comments
While GNOME upstream is removing support for desktop icons with that code having fallen into an unmaintained state over the years, KDE Plasma developers are reaffirming their commitment to supporting desktop icons.

KDE Plasma doesn't ship with any icons on the desktop by default, but they support that and it will continue. KDE developer Eike Hein has written a post today explaining the story of KDE Plasma's desktop icon support from the brief time they abandoned the support during the Plasma 4 days to recent work they've been doing to actually improve their desktop icon support.

For Plasma 5.10 was some polishing work in the area of the desktop icon experience while with next month's KDE Plasma 5.12 will be even more improvements in this area. With KDE Plasma 5.12 LTS, desktop icons will now be better supported across multiple monitors (including the ability to move desktop icons between displays), gracefully dealing with monitor hot-plug events, and other performance-related work.


KDE developers plan on continuing to improve this experience. More details on their desktop icon stance can be found via today's post at blogs.kde.org.
